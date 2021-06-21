World of Golf Museum reopens following redevelopment

The R&A has announced that is has reopened the World of Golf Museum for the first time since last year after undergoing an extensive redevelopment.



Closed since early 2020, the St Andrews-based museum galleries, have been redisplayed and re-interpreted, ready to welcome visitors to explore the rich history of golf.

Visitors will be uplifted and inspired as the past, present and future of golf is brought to life around them through immersive, eye-catching and interactive displays.

“Golf is synonymous with St Andrews – it was first played here in the 1500’s and The Old Course is the first 18 hole course in the world, so it is fitting that The R&A World Golf Museum resides just steps from its 1st tee,” said Phil Anderton, executive director – chief development officer at The R&A.



“Golf is rich in tradition which has been built through centuries of enjoyment. It is these traditions and the evolution of the game which are explored in the galleries of The R&A World Golf Museum.

“Through the interactive galleries we hope to engage with current and new fans to deepen their knowledge and connection to golf.”

The story of golf is presented through six new thematic zones, each designed to engage and entertain through experiential and video displays.



From July 2021, The R&A World Golf Museum will also feature an exhibition celebrating the life of legendary golfer Severino Ballesteros. Seve – His Life Through the Lens - will run for 18 months, including throughout The 150th Open in St Andrews, and visitors will enjoy a unique collection dedicated to his greatest achievements in golf, including winning The Open on three occasions in 1979, 1984 and 1988.

Angela Howe, director – Museum and Heritage at The R&A said: “Our goal when developing The R&A World Golf Museum was to re-imagine the golf heritage experience; making it appealing to established golf fans whilst attracting and educating those new to the sport.



“The refurbishment of the galleries provides a modern back drop for people to learn about golf’s heritage via immersive, interactive and interesting exhibits.

In addition to the galleries The R&A World Golf Museum also offers a retail shop and a café which overlooks the famed West Sands Beach.