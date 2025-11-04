Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

After one week away, the PGA Tour resumes this week as the FedEx Cup fall schedule continues at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Taking place at El Cardonal Golf Course, the Tour makes its return to Mexico, where Austin Eckroat will defend the title he won 12 months ago around the Tiger Woods-designed track.

Victory 12 months ago capped off an impressive 2024 for Eckroat, winning twice at the WWT Championship and the Cognizant Classic.

“Yeah, it’s just really special,” the 2024 champion said following his victory.

“You get that first win and you make the joke that maybe this will open the floodgates and they’re going to start flying. You know, I think that second win kind of solidifies that you can win on the PGA Tour.

“There’s times you can’t just say it was luck this time, I’ve done it twice. Pretty cool.”

He is on the hunt for win No. 3 this time around, but faces stiff competition at El Cardonal, with the field headlined by two US Ryder Cuppers in Ben Griffin and J.J. Spaun.

There is plenty to play for in Mexico, with players still battling to keep their PGA Tour cards.

Membership will be reduced for 2026, meaning the top 100 players will retain their full cards rather than the usual 125. There are a whole host of names currently on the bubble who will be relying on a big week.

As well as FedEx Cup points though, those competing around El Cardonal this week will also have the chance to take their share of the $6 million prize pot on offer. Check out the full purse breakdown below…

World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full:

1 – $1,080,000

2 – $654,000

3 – $414,000

4 – $294,000

5 – $246,000

6 – $217,500

7 – $202,500

8 – $187,500

9 – $175,500

10 – $163,500

11 – $151,500

12 – $139,500

13 – $127,500

14 – $115,500

15 – $109,500

16 – $103,500

17 – $97,500

18 – $91,500

19 – $85,500

20 – $79,500

21 – $73,500

22 – $67,500

23 – $62,700

24 – $57,900

25 – $53,100

26 – $48,300

27 – $46,500

28 – $44,700

29 – $42,900

30 – $41,100

31 – $39,300

32 – $37,500

33 – $35,700

34 – $34,200

35 – $32,700

36 – $31,200

37 – $29,700

38 – $28,500

39 – $27,300

40 – $26,100

41 – $24,900

42 – $23,700

43 – $22,500

44 – $21,300

45 – $20,100

46 – $18,900

47 – $17,700

48 – $16,740

49 – $15,900

50 – $15,420

51 – $15,060

52 – $14,700

53 – $14,460

54 – $14,220

55 – $14,100

56 – $13,980

57 – $13,860

58 – $13,740

59 – $13,620

60 – $13,500

61 – $13,380

62 – $13,260

63 – $13,140

64 – $13,020

65 – $12,900

66 – $12,780

67 – $12,660

68 – $12,540

69 – $12,420

70 – $12,300

71 – $12,180

72 – $12,060

73 – $11,940

74 – $11,820

75 – $11,700

76 – $11,580

77 – $11,460

78 – $11,340

79 – $11,220

80 – $11,100

81 – $10,980

82 – $10,860

83 – $10,740

84 – $10,620

85 – $10,500

86 – $10,380

87 – $10,260

88 – $10,140

89 – $10,020

90 – $9,900