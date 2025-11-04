Sign up for our daily newsletter
After one week away, the PGA Tour resumes this week as the FedEx Cup fall schedule continues at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Taking place at El Cardonal Golf Course, the Tour makes its return to Mexico, where Austin Eckroat will defend the title he won 12 months ago around the Tiger Woods-designed track.
Victory 12 months ago capped off an impressive 2024 for Eckroat, winning twice at the WWT Championship and the Cognizant Classic.
“Yeah, it’s just really special,” the 2024 champion said following his victory.
“You get that first win and you make the joke that maybe this will open the floodgates and they’re going to start flying. You know, I think that second win kind of solidifies that you can win on the PGA Tour.
“There’s times you can’t just say it was luck this time, I’ve done it twice. Pretty cool.”
He is on the hunt for win No. 3 this time around, but faces stiff competition at El Cardonal, with the field headlined by two US Ryder Cuppers in Ben Griffin and J.J. Spaun.
There is plenty to play for in Mexico, with players still battling to keep their PGA Tour cards.
Membership will be reduced for 2026, meaning the top 100 players will retain their full cards rather than the usual 125. There are a whole host of names currently on the bubble who will be relying on a big week.
As well as FedEx Cup points though, those competing around El Cardonal this week will also have the chance to take their share of the $6 million prize pot on offer. Check out the full purse breakdown below…
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full:
1 – $1,080,000
2 – $654,000
3 – $414,000
4 – $294,000
5 – $246,000
6 – $217,500
7 – $202,500
8 – $187,500
9 – $175,500
10 – $163,500
11 – $151,500
12 – $139,500
13 – $127,500
14 – $115,500
15 – $109,500
16 – $103,500
17 – $97,500
18 – $91,500
19 – $85,500
20 – $79,500
21 – $73,500
22 – $67,500
23 – $62,700
24 – $57,900
25 – $53,100
26 – $48,300
27 – $46,500
28 – $44,700
29 – $42,900
30 – $41,100
31 – $39,300
32 – $37,500
33 – $35,700
34 – $34,200
35 – $32,700
36 – $31,200
37 – $29,700
38 – $28,500
39 – $27,300
40 – $26,100
41 – $24,900
42 – $23,700
43 – $22,500
44 – $21,300
45 – $20,100
46 – $18,900
47 – $17,700
48 – $16,740
49 – $15,900
50 – $15,420
51 – $15,060
52 – $14,700
53 – $14,460
54 – $14,220
55 – $14,100
56 – $13,980
57 – $13,860
58 – $13,740
59 – $13,620
60 – $13,500
61 – $13,380
62 – $13,260
63 – $13,140
64 – $13,020
65 – $12,900
66 – $12,780
67 – $12,660
68 – $12,540
69 – $12,420
70 – $12,300
71 – $12,180
72 – $12,060
73 – $11,940
74 – $11,820
75 – $11,700
76 – $11,580
77 – $11,460
78 – $11,340
79 – $11,220
80 – $11,100
81 – $10,980
82 – $10,860
83 – $10,740
84 – $10,620
85 – $10,500
86 – $10,380
87 – $10,260
88 – $10,140
89 – $10,020
90 – $9,900
