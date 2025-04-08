Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bernhard Langer (unofficially) has the world’s coolest car.

While the two-time Masters champ will bid farewell to Augusta National this year, he’ll do it in style.

In honour of his two green jackets and an exceptional career, Mercedes-Benz has honoured its long-standing ambassador in the best possible way.

By gifting him a personalized Masters-themed S‑Class, of course.

The one-of-a-kind car is adorned with embroidered Masters logos, meticulously crafted with over 2,800 stitches, and even features Bernhard Langer’s signature.

Here’s a look inside:

If you can think of a better way to head down Magnolia Lane than driving this, then please let us know.

The customisation was executed at the in-house Mercedes-Benz MANUFAKTUR facility in Sindelfingen, where state-of-the-art production technologies pulled it off.

“Bernhard is a true golf icon, who has been an integral member of the Mercedes-Benz family for nearly 40 years,” said Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Mercedes-Benz Digital & Communications.

“As we celebrate his extraordinary career, we honour our deep bond with a personalised S-Class crafted especially for him. We’re excited for many more great moments with him on the road ahead.”

Of the car, Langer said: “It means a lot to me to be able to play the Masters one final time – a tournament that has shaped my career so much.

“The fact that Mercedes-Benz is accompanying me here and is honouring me with this special car makes this moment even more special.”

This week’s tournament will mark 40 years since Langer won the first of his two Green Jackets in 1985 before he doubled up eight years later.

And he’s been associated with Mercedes-Benz throughout his journey from Bavaria to world No.1.

It’s set to be an emotional appearance at Augusta National this week for Langer, who hopes he can control himself until the 18th hole.

But, he said yesterday, “there are no guarantees.”

