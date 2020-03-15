search
HomeGolf NewsWorld's oldest golf club votes to allow women members

Golf News

World's oldest golf club votes to allow women members

By Michael McEwan13 March, 2020
Royal Burgess golf in Edinburgh Golf In Scotland Membership Scottish news Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Royal Burgess

The world's oldest golf club has voted to allow women to become members for the first time in its history.

Members of the Royal Burgess Golfing Society in Edinburgh - which was formed in 1735 - overwhelmingly passed the resolution at the club's AGM last night. 

The vote was backed by 83% of members and will come into effect from April 1. 

The news was confirmed by general manager Graham Callander earlier today.

"As the world’s oldest golf club, the Society enjoys a position of leadership in Scottish and world golf, including the promotion of golf at junior level," he said. "The Society looks forward to welcoming an open and diverse membership, affording everyone the chance to be part of its ongoing success.

• OFFICIAL - 2020 Masters Tournament postponed

• Tour confirms pros will be paid for PLAYERS

"The history of the Club and that of the City of Edinburgh are woven together. The Society believes that a more open membership will enhance and strengthen the Club’s proud relationship with the city."

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... FIRST LOOK!

He added: "This historic decision demonstrates the Club’s recognition of the importance of embracing equality. We look forward to welcoming many new members over the coming years and to share what our fine Society has to offer with them."

• Scottish Golf Show postponed until 2021

• Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted

Royal Burgess follows fellow capital club Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society in opening its application process to women. Bruntsfield made the move in 2018. 

Last summer, the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers began admitting female members after changing its own membership rules in 2017.  

Golf News

Organisers rubbish Ryder Cup 'postponement' report
Coronavirus: PGA Tour cancels FOUR more tournaments
It's official - US PGA Championship POSTPONED
Coronavirus: ENTIRE tour schedule cancelled
Coronavirus: Another European Tour event postponed

