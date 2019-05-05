search
World's oldest scorecard sells for HUGE sum in Edinburgh

World's oldest scorecard sells for HUGE sum in Edinburgh

By Michael McEwan02 May, 2019
Worlds Oldest Scorecard

A scorecard, believed to be the oldest in the world, has been sold at auction for almost £5,000.

Dated December 2, 1820, the framed and mounted scorecard contains the score of a golfer identified only as ‘Mr Cundell’ but who is believed to be James Cundell, the publisher of one of the first-ever golf rulebooks in 1824.

It shows that he played the five-hole course within the Musselburgh Race Track twice.   

A handwritten note at the bottom of the card says: “Dreadful storm of wind and rain - atmosphere quite yellow - just like the lurid regions of Pandemonium.”

The scorecard was once owned by the great Sir Henry Cotton and was sold at Bonhams’ in Edinburgh.

Kevin McGimpsey, the auction house’s golfing memorabilia consultant, remarked that the scorecard was in “remarkable condition considering its age and the atrocious weather at the time Mr Cundell played his round”.

 “This original scorecard pre-dates the oldest cards owned by the international golf museums,” McGimpsey told the Edinburgh Evening News. “The fact it was scored and marked in inclement weather nearly 200 years ago is quite phenomenal.”

