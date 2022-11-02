Mexico is this week’s destination for the PGA Tour, as the players head to The Mayakoba Resort.

After a stop in Bermuda, it’s now a journey to Mexico, as the PGA Tour’s shoulder season continues.

While there was only one player in the top-50 of the OWGR in the field last week, eventual winner Seamus Power, there's a healthy field gathered here. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau are all in Mexico this week.

Last year, it was Viktor Hovland who was victorious at the Greg Norman designed course, a successful defence of his title. He'll be looking to make it three for three, a feat no one has achieved on the PGA Tour since Steve Stricker won his third straight John Deere Classic in 2011.

The course at El Camaleon has hosted the event since 2007, the first year it was played. World Wide Technology are set to sponsor the event until at least 2027, but whether Greg Norman's course will continue to host it is another story.

Let’s take a closer look at all the details ahead of the week.

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba details

Course: El Camaleon GC

Course stats: Par 71, 7,039 yards

Defending champion: Viktor Hovland

Purse: $7,200,000

Winner’s share: $1,296,000

Here's who the bookies fancy to do well this week...

Scottie Scheffler 10/1

Viktor Hovland 11/1

Tony Finau 18/1

Collin Morikawa 18/1

Billy Horschel 20/1

Aaron Wise 20/1

Taylor Montgomery 28/1

Maverick McNealy 28/1

Tom Hoge 30/1

Emiliano Grillo 30/1

The bunkered Bet:

Keith Mitchell 66/1

Mitchell is consistently one of the best drivers of the ball on the PGA Tour. The other end of the bag can let him down at times, but if he can have a decent week with the putter, he is great odds at 66/1.

Tony Finau 🇺🇸 ranked #14 in the Official World Golf Ranking will be back at the World Wide Technology Championship a Mayakoba.#WWTatMayakoba#PGATOUR#TonyFinaupic.twitter.com/n2eCQ8XUzt — World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba (@WWTatMayakoba) October 7, 2022

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba how to watch

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday, and will be on Sky Sports Golf all week, as well as Sky Sports Main Event on Thursday.

Here's the exact timings:

Thursday: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf - 7pm

Friday: Sky Sports Golf - 7pm

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf - 12 noon

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf 7pm

