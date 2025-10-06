Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

World No.2 Nelly Korda has been forced to withdraw from another event due to injury.

Korda, 27, will no longer represent the USA at the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown later this month. She was one of four players set to compete for her nation at New Korea Country Club but was replaced by Yealimi Noh on Sunday.

Noh will play alongside Angel Yin, Lauren Coughlin and Lilia Vu for the Americans, while Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit also withdrew and will be replaced by Pajaree Anannarukarn.

It’s been a frustrating couple of seasons for Korda, whose 17-month rein atop the Rolex Women’s World Rankings came to an end after the AIG Women’s Open in August.

The two-time major champion was bitten by a dog last summer and needed time to recover before spending more time on the treatment table in October, battling migraines and neck spasms.

The same neck spasms returned this season, when Korda hit a shot out of rough at Fields Ranch East during a practice round for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

“Obviously with the injury that I had last year, every single time something kind of flares up in my neck now, I think I feel it a little bit more than what I used to,” she said ahead of the tournament.

“But I have a great physio who takes care of me. Trying to work through it, but I’ll be ready by Thursday.”

Korda was competing in the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship at the weekend, meanwhile, and finished in a tie for fourth place, three shots behind winner Youmin Hwang. Korda didn’t reveal an injury, but she conceded that her body is ‘worn down’ at this point of the season.

“I would say by this time of the year my body is definitely worn down,” she said.

“I do have some injuries I’ve had in the past that kind of linger that are never really fully resolved, that you still do PT on every single day, you do therapy.

“So, making sure you’re 100 percent with your body or as 100 percent as you can be is always the end goal going into kind of the first day of the event.”

Korda is without a win on the LPGA this season, despite winning seven times in 2024. Last week’s winner Hwang continued a remarkable streak on the women’s circuit, becoming the latest first-time winner. There have been no repeat winners this season.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.