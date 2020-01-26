search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWould you try this? Check out John Smoltz' unique putter!

Golf News

Would you try this? Check out John Smoltz' unique putter!

By Michael McEwan19 January, 2020
John Smoltz LGPA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions women's golf Putters Bloodline putters free standing putters Golf Equipment Rules of Golf
John Smoltz Free Standing Putter

Well, this is certainly one way to make sure you're always perfectly aligned. 

A year on from the R&A and USGA introducing a new rule banning caddies from lining up their players when they're about to putt, John Smoltz appears to have found an ingenious way to circumnavigate the issue.

Smoltz, a former American former baseball pitcher who played for 22 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1988 to 2009, is one of the celebrities taking part in this week's LPGA event, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

• WATCH - The best hole-in-one you'll ever see

• Smith warned by PGA Tour over Reed criticism

The 52-year-old won the celebrity division in last year's event and, with a round to go, was in pole position to defend his title this year. 

However, it's not the quality of Smoltz' play that has got people talking. Instead, it's his unique putter. 

The former Atlanta Braves man is using a using a Bloodline putter, which has a rather unusual feature – it’s self-standing.

Check out the footage below...

As you can see, the putter allows Smoltz to line-up as normal before letting go off the club and walking behind it to check that it is sitting square to his intended target.

And yes, it's completely legal.

• Koepka has PERFECT response to Bryson jibe

• Ex EPL footballer training to become golf coach

According to the USGA, self-standing putters are allowed to be used to help players take a stance or to point out the line of play only when they are placed right next to the ball.

Question is: would you have the guts to take one out on your local course? Let us know your thoughts in our Comments section below.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - John Smoltz

Related Articles - Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - Golf Equipment

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ex tour pro disputes 'fastest round' record
Bryson DeChambeau given slow play warning in Dubai
Golf community pays tribute to basketball great Bryant
Sebastian Soderberg smashes European Tour's fastest round record
Police probe "deliberate fire" at top Scots golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow