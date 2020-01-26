Would you try this? Check out John Smoltz' unique putter!

Well, this is certainly one way to make sure you're always perfectly aligned.

A year on from the R&A and USGA introducing a new rule banning caddies from lining up their players when they're about to putt, John Smoltz appears to have found an ingenious way to circumnavigate the issue.

Smoltz, a former American former baseball pitcher who played for 22 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1988 to 2009, is one of the celebrities taking part in this week's LPGA event, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.



The 52-year-old won the celebrity division in last year's event and, with a round to go, was in pole position to defend his title this year.

However, it's not the quality of Smoltz' play that has got people talking. Instead, it's his unique putter.

The former Atlanta Braves man is using a using a Bloodline putter, which has a rather unusual feature – it’s self-standing.

Check out the footage below...

No hands, no problem



John Smoltz and his stand-up putter lead the celebrity field once again



Watch now on NBC! #DiamondLPGApic.twitter.com/TYP2S20BkW — LPGA (@LPGA) January 18, 2020

As you can see, the putter allows Smoltz to line-up as normal before letting go off the club and walking behind it to check that it is sitting square to his intended target.

And yes, it's completely legal.

According to the USGA, self-standing putters are allowed to be used to help players take a stance or to point out the line of play only when they are placed right next to the ball.



Question is: would you have the guts to take one out on your local course? Let us know your thoughts in our Comments section below.