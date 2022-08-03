search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWyndham Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Wyndham Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Lewis Fraser29 July, 2022
preview golf on TV Wyndham Championship PGA Tour Betting Tips
Wyndham Preview

It’s an important week on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs gets underway.

The top-125 in the FedEx Cup standings will progress to the playoffs after this week, so it’s an important one for those around the bubble. At the top end of the standings, it will also be an exciting week, with a strong field assembled for the week in North Carolina.

Last year, it was a dramatic conclusion to the Wyndham, as Kevin Kisner prevailed in a six-man playoff that also featured Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan and Si Woo Kim. Sedgefield Country Club has yielded some pretty low scoring over the past few years, with Kisner’s total of 15-under-par a relatively tame comparison to previous editions.

Since it moved to Sedgefield, North Carolina, a Donald Ross designed course, winners have included Brandt Snedeker, Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed.

Let’s take a look at what you need to know before play gets underway.

Wyndham Championship 2022 details

Course: Sedgefield Country Club, North Carolina

Course Stats: Par 70, 7,131 yards

Purse: $7,300,000

Winner’s Share: $1,152,000

Defending champion: Kevin Kisner

Wyndham Championship betting tips

Here’s who you can expect to be near the top of the leader board this week...

Sungjae Im 16/1

Shane Lowry 16/1

Will Zalatoris 18/1

Webb Simpson 22/1

Billy Horshcel 22/1

Corey Conners 25/1

Russell Henley 25/1

Si Woo Kim 25/1

Joohyung Kim 33/1

Denny McCarthy 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Harold Varner III (40/1)

HV3 is having a very steady season, and he’ll fancy his chances at picking up a win this week. His last appearance was at the Open, where he finished t28. This week, he’s one of the top ranked players in the field, in an event where he finished t7 last year.

Wyndham Championship: How to watch on TV

The Wyndham Championship runs from Thursday to Sunday and will be broadcast on Sky Sports. Thursday’s coverage will start at 11.45 on the red button, the same as Friday. Over the weekend, red button coverage will start at 12.45.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Wyndham Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

AIG Women’s Open: All to play for as Duncan earns first pro cheque
Major winner takes swipe at BBC over AIG Women’s Open coverage
10 reasons to buy issue 195 of bunkered
Angel Cabrera: Major champ to face second trial in Argentina
AIG Women's Open: Louise Duncan shines as Shibuno leads

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
See all videos right arrow