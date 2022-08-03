It’s an important week on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs gets underway.

The top-125 in the FedEx Cup standings will progress to the playoffs after this week, so it’s an important one for those around the bubble. At the top end of the standings, it will also be an exciting week, with a strong field assembled for the week in North Carolina.

Last year, it was a dramatic conclusion to the Wyndham, as Kevin Kisner prevailed in a six-man playoff that also featured Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan and Si Woo Kim. Sedgefield Country Club has yielded some pretty low scoring over the past few years, with Kisner’s total of 15-under-par a relatively tame comparison to previous editions.

Since it moved to Sedgefield, North Carolina, a Donald Ross designed course, winners have included Brandt Snedeker, Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed.

Let’s take a look at what you need to know before play gets underway.

Wyndham Championship 2022 details

Course: Sedgefield Country Club, North Carolina

Course Stats: Par 70, 7,131 yards

Purse: $7,300,000

Winner’s Share: $1,152,000

Defending champion: Kevin Kisner

Wyndham Championship betting tips

Here’s who you can expect to be near the top of the leader board this week...

Sungjae Im 16/1

Shane Lowry 16/1

Will Zalatoris 18/1

Webb Simpson 22/1

Billy Horshcel 22/1

Corey Conners 25/1

Russell Henley 25/1

Si Woo Kim 25/1

Joohyung Kim 33/1

Denny McCarthy 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Harold Varner III (40/1)

HV3 is having a very steady season, and he’ll fancy his chances at picking up a win this week. His last appearance was at the Open, where he finished t28. This week, he’s one of the top ranked players in the field, in an event where he finished t7 last year.

Wyndham Championship: How to watch on TV

The Wyndham Championship runs from Thursday to Sunday and will be broadcast on Sky Sports. Thursday’s coverage will start at 11.45 on the red button, the same as Friday. Over the weekend, red button coverage will start at 12.45.

