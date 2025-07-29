Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Wyndham Championship returns this week – and there’s more than just the huge $8.2millon prize money on the line.

It’s the final PGA Tour regular season event before the even more lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs begin, with plenty of big names looking to edge their way into the three playoff events.

Robert MacIntyre is among the star names in the field this week, while European Ryder Cup hopeful Aaron Rai will defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina.

The winner of the 2025 Wyndham Championship will claim a $1,476,000 top prize.

Wyndham Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

Here is the full prize money breakdown for the Wyndham Championship. This will be updated with what each player has earned after the tournament has concluded:

WINNER: $1,476,000

2 $893,800

3 $565,800

4 $401,800

5 $336,200

6 $297,250

7 $276,750

8 $256,250

9 $239,850

10 $223,450

11 $207,050

12 $190,650

13 $174,250

14 $157,850

15 $149,650

16 $141,450

17 $133,250

18 $125,050

19 $116,850

20 $108,650

21 $100,450

22 $92,250

23 $85,690

24 $79,130

25 $72,570

26 $66,010

27 $63,550

28 $61,090

29 $58,630

30 $56,170

31 $53,710

32 $51,250

33 $48,790

34 $46,740

35 $44,690

36 $42,640

37 $40,590

38 $38,950

39 $37,310

40 $35,670

41 $34,030

42 $32,390

43 $30,750

44 $29,110

45 $27,470

46 $25,830

47 $24,190

48 $22,878

49 $21,730

50 $21,074

51 $20,582

52 $20,090

53 $19,762

54 $19,434

55 $19,270

56 $19,106

57 $18,942

58 $18,778

59 $18,614

60 $18,450

61 $18,286

62 $18,122

63 $17,958

64 $17,794

65 $17,630

66 $17,466

67 $17,302

68 $17,138

69 $16,974

70 $16,810

71 $16,646

72 $16,482

73 $16,318

74 $16,154

75 $15,990

76 $15,826

77 $15,662

78 $15,498

79 $15,334

80 $15,170

81 $15,006

82 $14,842

83 $14,678

84 $14,514

85 $14,350

86 $14,186

87 $14,022

88 $13,858

89 $13,694

90 $13,530