The Wyndham Championship returns this week – and there’s more than just the huge $8.2millon prize money on the line.
It’s the final PGA Tour regular season event before the even more lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs begin, with plenty of big names looking to edge their way into the three playoff events.
Robert MacIntyre is among the star names in the field this week, while European Ryder Cup hopeful Aaron Rai will defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina.
The winner of the 2025 Wyndham Championship will claim a $1,476,000 top prize.
Wyndham Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
Here is the full prize money breakdown for the Wyndham Championship. This will be updated with what each player has earned after the tournament has concluded:
WINNER: $1,476,000
2 $893,800
3 $565,800
4 $401,800
5 $336,200
6 $297,250
7 $276,750
8 $256,250
9 $239,850
10 $223,450
11 $207,050
12 $190,650
13 $174,250
14 $157,850
15 $149,650
16 $141,450
17 $133,250
18 $125,050
19 $116,850
20 $108,650
21 $100,450
22 $92,250
23 $85,690
24 $79,130
25 $72,570
26 $66,010
27 $63,550
28 $61,090
29 $58,630
30 $56,170
31 $53,710
32 $51,250
33 $48,790
34 $46,740
35 $44,690
36 $42,640
37 $40,590
38 $38,950
39 $37,310
40 $35,670
41 $34,030
42 $32,390
43 $30,750
44 $29,110
45 $27,470
46 $25,830
47 $24,190
48 $22,878
49 $21,730
50 $21,074
51 $20,582
52 $20,090
53 $19,762
54 $19,434
55 $19,270
56 $19,106
57 $18,942
58 $18,778
59 $18,614
60 $18,450
61 $18,286
62 $18,122
63 $17,958
64 $17,794
65 $17,630
66 $17,466
67 $17,302
68 $17,138
69 $16,974
70 $16,810
71 $16,646
72 $16,482
73 $16,318
74 $16,154
75 $15,990
76 $15,826
77 $15,662
78 $15,498
79 $15,334
80 $15,170
81 $15,006
82 $14,842
83 $14,678
84 $14,514
85 $14,350
86 $14,186
87 $14,022
88 $13,858
89 $13,694
90 $13,530
