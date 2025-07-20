Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Wyndham Clark has addressed his ban from US Open venue Oakmont.

The American, who won the championship in 2023, was told he is suspended from the property after smashing up a locker during last month’s tournament.

In an email obtained by Golf Digest, Oakmont’s club president John Lynch confirmed that Clark, 31, won’t be able to return until fulfilling a number of specific conditions.

Those reinstatement terms included full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board’s choosing, and the successful completion of counselling and/or anger management sessions.

Clark apologised for the moment of madness, insisting: “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened.”

Now, following his final round at Royal Portrush, he addressed it in more detail.

“Yeah, so obviously I feel terrible with what happened. I’m doing anything I can to try to remedy the situation,” Clark explained.

“We’re trying to keep it private between Oakmont, myself and the USGA. I’m just happy we have a pathway moving forward, and I’m hoping we can get past this and move on and hope there’s no ill-will towards me and Oakmont.

“I want the best for Oakmont, the USGA and myself. Like I said, I’m very sorry for what I did and feel terrible, and hopefully in a few months we’re past this, and it’s something of the past.”

Clark said he had hoped the letter would have remained private, while he is unsure if he’ll be able to play at the Pittsburgh course again.

Oakmont is set to host the US Open in 2033, when Clark will be eligible to play as a past champion.

He continued: “I’ve been pretty open about my mental shift and change to get better, and I did that in ’23 and ’24 and then having a tough year and all the expectations and just frustration all coming together, and I did two stupid things.

“But one thing that it did do is wake me up and get me back into the person I know I am and the person I want to be.

“I hope those things don’t reflect because I don’t think they reflect on who I am, and going forward that stuff is not going to happen again.”

Meanwhile, Clark admitted that the terms of the letter, giving him a chance to return in the future, were reasonable.

“Yeah, we reached out and we wanted to do that,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a no-brainer to pay for the damages. That was a given.

“Then obviously all the apologies, and I want to give back to the community because I hurt a great place in Pittsburgh, so I wanted to do anything I can to show them that what happened there was not a reflection of who I am and won’t happen again.

“But I want to show them who I really am with the apology and the things I’m going to do.”

John Turnbull