Wyndham Clark has been banned from Oakmont Country Club after inflicting damage on the locker room at last month’s US Open.
The American smashed up two lockers in a fit of rage at the historic Pennsylvania venue after missing the cut by one shot.
It came after an outburst at the PGA Championship in May, when Clark threw his driver and damaged a an advertising board next to the tee box at Quail Hollow.
And in an email obtained by Golf Digest, Oakmont’s club president John Lynch has confirmed that Clark is suspended from their property.
“Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board’s choosing, and the successful completion of counselling and/or anger management sessions.”
Clark had apologised for the incident after a picture of the smashed up locker went viral.
“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows,” the 2023 US Open champion told reporters a week later at the Travelers Championship.
“I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened.
“But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up.”
The US Open returns to Oakmont in 2033.
