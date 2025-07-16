Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Wyndham Clark has been banned from Oakmont Country Club after inflicting damage on the locker room at last month’s US Open.

The American smashed up two lockers in a fit of rage at the historic Pennsylvania venue after missing the cut by one shot.

It came after an outburst at the PGA Championship in May, when Clark threw his driver and damaged a an advertising board next to the tee box at Quail Hollow.

And in an email obtained by Golf Digest, Oakmont’s club president John Lynch has confirmed that Clark is suspended from their property.

“Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behaviour,” the letter read. “Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property.”This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board. “Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board’s choosing, and the successful completion of counselling and/or anger management sessions.” • Justin Rose sends defiant Open message after Troon near-miss • Billy Horschel disagrees with Padraig Harrington over ‘stupid’ Open change Clark had apologised for the incident after a picture of the smashed up locker went viral. “I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows,” the 2023 US Open champion told reporters a week later at the Travelers Championship. “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened. “But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up.” The US Open returns to Oakmont in 2033.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.