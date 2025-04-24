Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Wyndham Clark admits he would “love” to see the US Ryder Cup team make one huge change in the lead-up to the biennial event.

A breakout 2023, which included a US Open win at LACC, earned Clark a place on Zach Johnson’s team that were thrashed in Rome.

It prompted fingers to be pointed at the captain, among other challenges. One of those, was team comradery.

The Europeans, on the other hand, have become renowned for their familiarity with one another, and Clark insists taking a leaf from that book would help his nation win back the cup.

“I would love for Team USA to do more team stuff as far as events like this or if we go play certain events together,” he said at this week’s Zurich Classic, a team event on the PGA Tour. “I know the European team does a great job with that.”

However, Clark reckons players would need to buy into the team aspect far earlier in the year to achieve that.

“At the same time, guys are probably more focused on what they’re doing right now in this part of the season,” he said.

“And they care more about their individual things, and then as we get closer to that time, then they start focusing on that [Ryder Cup].”

Many believe that mindset will be captured by new captain Keegan Bradley, a left-field appointment by the PGA of America last year.

Footage in the latest series of Netflix docuseries Full Swing at least showed the 38-year-old is up for the task of galvanising his squad ahead of the showdown at Bethpage Black.

Cameras at the Presidents Cup captured him lighting the blue touch paper.

“I’m gonna get criticised as the captain next year,” he said. “They’re gonna underestimate me. They’re going to doubt me. I’ve been doubted my whole f**king life. That’s when I do my best work.

“We are gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f**king ass.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.