In addition to being a major champion, Wyndham Clark can also be relied on to say something a little bit outrageous.

Whether it’s calling out Rory McIlroy and Team Europe ahead of the Ryder Cup or calling for the PGA Tour to be the exclusive preserve of the game’s top-100 players, the 2023 US Open champion has developed a reputation for being particularly loose lipped.

However, his latest claim might just be his hottest take to date.

Clark, 30, is playing in this week’s Travelers Championship, his first event since his place on the USA’s Olympic golf team was confirmed.

And, after opening with a four-under 66 at TPC River Highlands, he spoke to reporters about his pride at heading to Paris next month with compatriots Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

“The Ryder Cup in golf is kind of the biggest thing, but now that golf’s in the Olympics, it’s probably even bigger than that, because you’re representing your country at such a bigger level,” said Clark.

“Hopefully, all four of us can go and try to snag some podium spots and give medals to the US. to try to win that total medal count. But, yeah, it’s pretty awesome. This probably ranks as the coolest team I’ve ever made, for sure.”

Bigger than the Ryder Cup?!

The coolest team you’ve ever made?!

A reminder that Clark was on the US side that got thoroughly turned over by Europe at last’s Ryder Cup in Rome. He contributed one-and-a-half points from a possible three at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

It’s tempting to give Clark a bit of a pass on this one considering that he appears to be legitimately very excited to be an Olympian.

“It is a nice weight lifted off my shoulders knowing that I made the team versus feeling like if I was trying to hold on,” he added. “So now that I made it, it doesn’t matter if you’re the No.1 guy or the fourth guy, as long as you make the team.

“So, it’s pretty awesome that I finally made it.”

Maybe he’s just really excited to be getting to wear those J.Lindeberg outfits…

