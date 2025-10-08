Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Xander Schauffele competed in last month’s Ryder Cup, and the US star was more than aware of the heckling being directed towards the European team.

The crowd abuse directed at the away team overshadowed much of the three days of golf at Bethpage Black, as the Europeans secured an historic 15-13 win in New York.

The victory for Luke Donald and Co was the first time an away team had come away with the Ryder Cup since 2012, with the Euros winning on American soil for just the fifth time.

The away team were forced to overcome a whole host of abuse directed at them from the New York crowd in order to defend the crown they won in Rome two years ago.

The majority of the heckling came on day two, with Team Europe’s main man Rory McIlroy often the main target of the calls coming from behind the ropes.

• Collin Morikawa: ‘I’m not to blame for rude Ryder Cup fans’

• Tour star confirms return from 14-month injury absence

McIlroy faced taunts throughout both sessions on Saturday, with his wife Erica Stoll also hit by a drink tossed from the crowd during the afternoon foursomes.

The Northern Irishman hit out at the abuse in the aftermath, claiming that the behaviour coming from the home crowd had ‘no place in golf’.

US team member Schauffele was quizzed on the New York crowd ahead of his return to action at the Baycurrent Classic this week.

“Yeah, there were some unsavoury things said at certain times,” he said on Wednesday. “You know, I really wish we could have played better to have them cheer for us a bit more.”

Schauffele even admitted he was heckled by the home crowd amid his team’s poor showing over the opening two days.

• Tommy Fleetwood reaches career-high in world rankings

• 6 things the PGA of America needs to fix to avoid a repeat of Bethpage

“New York’s a tough place to play for anyone,” the two-time major winner added. “I even got a few comments to play better. I’m not taking much personally when it comes to sort of what fans say.”

Schauffele’s teammate Collin Morikawa is also in action in Japan this week, and he too faced questions on the Bethpage crowd, having called on the crowd to create ‘chaos’ in the build-up to the team event.

“I think we’ve taken what I said a little out of context,” Morikawa said. “I think Ryder Cups are meant to have a lot of energy.

“I think me saying the word chaos,’ I didn’t mean for them to be rude, right? So like that’s not on me, I believe for me to take credit for people being rude.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.