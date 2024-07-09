Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Major champion and Ryder Cup winner Xander Schauffele has weighed in on the news that Keegan Bradley will captain Team USA next year.

Bradley, 39, was confirmed as the man to lead United States into the biennial match at Bethpage Black after Tiger Woods was expected to take on the role.

He was snubbed for a place on Zach Johnson’s team last year but will now face Luke Donald as a skipper when the sides meet in New York.

It’s not a decision that many expected, including Schauffele, who looks certain to take part in the match for a third time.

Speaking ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open, the PGA Championship winner admitted it was a ‘surprising’ move.

“Yeah, it’s surprising,” he said. “You typically expect someone that’s a little bit older to get selected as a captain. I think a lot of people were banking on Tiger to do it. He obviously has a lot on his plate.

“So, Keegan expressed his love for the Ryder Cup publicly, which we all saw, and I’m sure — I haven’t talked to him or seen him yet, but I’m sure he’s over the moon and is going to do a great job.”

Bradley would have been considered a potential outsider to break into the team next year as a playing member, but that decision will now rest on his shoulders.

And Schauffele understands there to be no reason why he can’t compete as a playing captain.

“Yeah, if Keegan is in a really good spot coming in, I mean, Tiger was a playing-captain in The Presidents Cup.

“He was telling us about how much stuff he has to do besides playing. So, knowing Keegan and how good of a job he’s going to want to do, he’s going to love doing the press and talking about the tournament and the Cup and proud to be an American, all those things.”

A good captain is one who takes ‘everything off your plate’ and tries to cut as much back to make the week ‘as easy as possible’, Schauffele claims.

His meeting with the press today was Schauffele’s only media duties in a two-week Scottish stint.

The American lifted the Genesis Scottish Open title in 2022 at The Renaissance Club and says it remains a win he is ‘super proud’ of.

“I was coming off no wins, similar to what just happened,” he said. “I didn’t win for a couple years. I was able to win stateside, and then to travel over here straight after and win again, it was really cool.

“I was super proud and something I’m still proud of, just to be able to win, of course, but also in completely different country is a really tough thing to do and a testament to sort of consistency and good game planning.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.