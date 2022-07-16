search
HomeGolf NewsXander Schauffele wins Genesis Scottish Open

Golf News

Xander Schauffele wins Genesis Scottish Open

By Jamie Hall10 July, 2022
Xander Schauffele Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open PGA Tour DP World Tour
Xander Schauffele Wins Scottish Open

LEADERBOARD –7 Schauffele; -6 Kitayama, Kim; -4 Cantlay, Fleetwood; -3 Donaldson, Fitzpatrick, Wu SELECTED OTHERS –2 C. Smith, Spieth, Tringale; E J. Smith, Hatton; +3 Syme, Knox

A superlative week from Xander Schauffele saw him claim the Genesis Scottish Open title – his third victory in a row.

Schauffele came to The Renaissance Club on the back of wins at the Travelers Championship and the JP McManus Pro-Am, and is surely now in the form of his life ahead of next week’s Open Championship.

Excellent rounds on Friday and Saturday laid the groundworks, while Sunday was more about hanging on on a nervy day in East Lothian.

Kurt Kitayama and Joohyung Kim reeled Schauffele in, and at one point the former held the outright lead before it tightened up once more.

• Spieth shuts down LIV Golf rumours

• Schauffele hits the front in Scottish Open

It was far from a vintage final day in truth. After starting with two birdies in a row, Schauffele then had a run of three bogeys in four holes as the swing issues which plagued the latter stages of round three returned.

But he held it together and did enough to stick it out at the top.

"It was an incredible week," Schauffele admitted following his victory.

"It's an honour to win the first co-sanctioned event that's taken place between the two tours, and it's an honour to win in the home of golf.

"I am playing the golf of my life and capitalised on playing really well."

As well as Schauffele, it was also a great week for Brandon Wu, Jamie Donaldson and Kitayama, who claimed the three available qualifying spots for next week's Open Championship at St Andrews.

The trio are among the last entrants to the all-star field set to tee it up at the Old Course.

