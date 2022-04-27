search
Yet another reason to speed up play!

Golf News

Yet another reason to speed up play!

By Jamie Hall27 April, 2022
Big Max Study Slow play University of Leicester Pace of Play
Pace Of Play

As if avoiding slow play wasn't reason enough, a study has discovered another reason to move a little faster round the golf course.

Researchers from the University of Leicester surveyed more than 400,000 adults in the UK, and found that 10 minutes of brisk walking per day can lead to increased life expectancy.

In fact, brisk walkers could have up to 20 years longer than slow walkers.

• Professor slammed for golf dig

• Jon Rahm wants "legacy" for Phil Mickelson

That means that playing golf quicker could allow you more time to play.

The study was welcomed by Thomas Reiter, owner of trolley manufacturer BIG MAX, who led his brand's global Walk, Play Golf campaign.

"There's a growing bank of evidence showing that playing golf, and particularly walking the course, has a positive impact on physical, social and mental health," Reiter said.

"But to see that brisk walking between shots can add so significantly to a golfer's life expectancy and speed up play, is a double win for the game.

• Tour legend reveals what annoys him on course

• Trump course to stage LIV finale

"BIG MAX has long argued that walking the course is beneficial to health, social interaction and performance.

"That we can now officially add life expectancy to the list can only be a fantastic thing for getting more people walking the course and improving the pace of the game."

