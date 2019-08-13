Yet another Scottish course faces threat of closure

Another Scottish council-run golf course is facing the threat of closure, it has been revealed.



The Courier is reporting that Camperdown, in Dundee, could be shut in order to make an annual saving of £400,000 from the public purse.

Opened in 1959, the course is described as one of the “magnificent seven” in “Carnoustie Country” but could close due to mounting costs and reducing usage.



The number of rounds played there has dropped from 23,968 in 2009/10 to 17,369 in 2018/19. Currently, it has less than 100 members.



To compensate for the loss, councillors are proposing to build a new nine-hole course and driving range at Caird Park, where there is already an 18-hole course.



Council leader John Alexander, convener of Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee, told The Courier: “This is a sensible approach to try to ensure sustainable public golf for the future in the face of difficult financial challenges.

“The development of a driving range and the reinstatement of the nine-hole course at Caird Park would provide a first-class facility near to the Regional Performance Centre for Sport.



“I would hope that when the golfers used to playing Camperdown see the new facilities planned for Caird Park, and the extremely good value for money offered by Dundee’s municipal golf facilities when compared with other alternatives, that they will make the move.”

The news comes just days after a public meeting was held in Glasgow to discuss the future of six closure-threatened council-run courses.