Yet more good news for Donald Trump

Just days after plans for a second course at his Aberdeenshire golf development were approved, Donald Trump has further cause for celebration after councillors backed his plans to build 550 new homes on the property.



An application for The Trump Estate was supported by 38 votes to 24.

The development will feature a host of properties, ranging in price from £295,000 to £1million, as well as shops and food outlets.

The Trump Organisation’s Sarah Malone revealed that there would be no large-scale hotel, as had been outlined in the original plans for the site, as there is now no marketplace for such a property.

• Buggy-driving vandal tears up popular course

• Members hit out as club closure is confirmed

Instead, she said that a sustainable community is required to support “a seasonal transient business”.



WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME



The Trump Estate will be built further inland from the existing course, with the new layout – the MacLeod Course – sandwiched in between.

Named in honour of US president Trump’s Scottish mother Mary, the new 18-hole course will sit alongside the championship course that opened to the north of Aberdeen seven years ago.



• Bob-Mac targets breakthrough win at St Andrews

• Topgolf is coming to Glasgow

Plans for the second layout were unveiled in 2013 but ground has never been broken.

However, that is set to change after councillors on the Formartine area committee approved plans for it by eight votes to four.