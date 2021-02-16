Two things you can learn from Daniel Berger's swing

Daniel Berger carded two eagles on his way to a fourth PGA Tour win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Berger has been touted by many as a future major winner and, considering the ground he’s made in his short career, it would appear those predictions are warranted.

I think you can learn two things from his swing.

• Brooks Koepka's bowed left wrist

• Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

It's all in the hips

Take note, below, of how much Berger turns his hips at the top of his backswing. I love this. Too many amateurs under-rotate here and they often rob themselves of power. Apart from anything else, it’s just easier to do than to turn against the lower body.

I don’t blame anyone for doing that. For years, it was the done thing to create a coil between the upper and lower body. But it takes an incredible amount of flexibility to rotate the shoulders without letting the hips follow.

So, lesson number one: turn your hips!

Release the clubhead

If you want a blueprint for what a full release looks like, here it is.

Berger has unhinged his wrists, below, and extended through the ball, straightening both arms into a V shape. Some world-class players have a slight bend in their left arm but they’re few and far between.

If, like me, you need to work incredibly hard to create power in your swing, make sure you extend those arms once you release the clubhead. It won't be something you can change overnight, but now you know what you're looking for and that's half the battle.

Lesson number two: release the clubhead!

Berger has a lot to be desired in his swing, but it's very much his own.

• Si Woo Kim - Swing Analysis

• How to power up

The two points I've highlighted can be implemented into anyone's swing, so start there and see where it takes you.