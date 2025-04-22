Sign up for our daily newsletter
Scottish golfers are being offered the chance to play the Old Course at St Andrews for less than £50 this summer.
It’s part of a new initiative launched by the St Andrews Links Trust called The Drive.
In a bid to encourage residents of all ages and abilities to play the game, 179 tee times will be made available for a nearly 90% discount between May and October 2025.
That includes a round on the iconic Old Course, the home of The Open, for just £42.50 on May 21.
The standard green fee is a whopping £340, while golfers will also receive an 87.5% discount on tee times at the Eden Course, the Castle Course and the Jubilee Course.
It will cost just £9.50 to play the Eden Course (£75), £22.50 at the Castle Course (£180) and £18.75 for a tee time at the Jubilee Course (£150).
“As the Home of Golf, St Andrews Links Trust takes its responsibility to the sport incredibly seriously,” said Neil Coulson, Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust.
“That is why we are so excited to launch a new initiative offering golfers across Scotland the opportunity to play our historic and iconic courses at a lower price.”
Golfers hoping to take advantage of the discounts are encouraged to submit a ballot entry for days applicable to them.
The campaign is expected to benefit over 700 players, with the two-ball ballot for the Old Course closing on April 29.
The Eden Course ballot is for play from 27 May – June 3, closing on May 6, while the Castle and Jubilee Course ballots are yet to be confirmed.
Some of the dates have specific criteria – for example, certain tee times on the Eden Course are limited to groups like the Armed Forces or emergency services, women, families, disabled golfers and Scottish golf club members.
“Widening access to golf is a key objective for us,” Coulson said.
“Over the coming years, we hope we can continue to provide opportunities to golfers of all ages and abilities.”
