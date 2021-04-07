It’s Masters week! And, to celebrate, DraftKings is promising to make one person - perhaps even one bunkered reader - $1million richer.

That's right.

ONE. MILLION. DOLLARS.

The Boston-based daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting operator is putting up an incredible $4million prize fund for its Masters Tournament game, $1m of which will go straight into the bank account of the person whose six-person team performs best at Augusta National this week.

The contest is part of DraftKings’ Championship Series, ‘Fantasy Tournament of Champions’. In addition to $1million, the winner will also earn a ticket to compete for another $1million top prize in January 2022.

And all you have to do is pick six names.

Fancy getting involved? Here's how...

How to play

Getting involved is easy.

1. Click this link.

2. Create a FREE DraftKings account (if you don’t already have one).

3. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account.

4. Choose six players.

5. Sit back and wait for the players to do their thing.

It really is that straightforward.

Somebody has to win the million-dollar jackpot. Why not you?

CLICK HERE TO PLAY NOW!