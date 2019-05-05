search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsYou won't believe how long this chap has been a golf club member

Golf News

You won't believe how long this chap has been a golf club member

By bunkered.co.uk05 May, 2019
Les Skelton Brechin Golf Club Bunkered Golf Club Membership grassroots golf Amateur Golf Golf In Scotland
Les Skelton

How long have you been a member of your club?

A year? Two? Five? Ten? More?

However long it is, we seriously doubt it’s as long as Les Skelton, who has been a member of Brechin Golf Club for three-quarters of a century. That’s right – 75 YEARS!

The 95-year-old joined the Angus club in 1945 and, as he told the latest edition of bunkered, he has no intention of hanging up his clubs any time soon.

• WATCH - Kid Rock spills spectator's drink with shank

• Night vision for ladies' golf in Dubai this week

“Golf has meant everything to me,” he said. “It’s kept me going, helped me to live the long life that I’ve had and, as long as I can hit the ball over the ridge in two on the first hole here, I’ll keep playing.”

• "Get the f*** out of here" - Horschel snaps at fan

Skelton, who reckons he has played approximately 200 courses across Scotland throughout his long association with the game, will also make use of the club’s facilities for he and wife Gladys’ 70th anniversary celebrations later this year.

• Irish punter returns HUGE profits on golf bet

We’re always here,” he added. “We celebrate my birthday, my wife’s birthday, wedding anniversary milestones, all of them right here. We wouldn’t want to celebrate anywhere else. Why would we? It’s a great club, everybody is so friendly and that helps immensely.”

• READ THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH NICK PRICE IN ISSUE 171 OF BUNKERED, ON-SALE NOW.

Issue 171

Related Articles - Les Skelton

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - Golf Club Membership

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Golf News

Defending champ confirms Ladies Scottish Open return
PGA Tour star taking “indefinite leave” from golf to deal with “issues”
US PGA 2019: The field as it stands
Brooks Koepka continues war of words with Brandel Chamblee
Bubba: Tiger blocked my phone number

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
See all videos right arrow