How long have you been a member of your club?



A year? Two? Five? Ten? More?

However long it is, we seriously doubt it’s as long as Les Skelton, who has been a member of Brechin Golf Club for three-quarters of a century. That’s right – 75 YEARS!

The 95-year-old joined the Angus club in 1945 and, as he told the latest edition of bunkered, he has no intention of hanging up his clubs any time soon.



• WATCH - Kid Rock spills spectator's drink with shank

• Night vision for ladies' golf in Dubai this week

“Golf has meant everything to me,” he said. “It’s kept me going, helped me to live the long life that I’ve had and, as long as I can hit the ball over the ridge in two on the first hole here, I’ll keep playing.”

• "Get the f*** out of here" - Horschel snaps at fan



Skelton, who reckons he has played approximately 200 courses across Scotland throughout his long association with the game, will also make use of the club’s facilities for he and wife Gladys’ 70th anniversary celebrations later this year.



• Irish punter returns HUGE profits on golf bet



We’re always here,” he added. “We celebrate my birthday, my wife’s birthday, wedding anniversary milestones, all of them right here. We wouldn’t want to celebrate anywhere else. Why would we? It’s a great club, everybody is so friendly and that helps immensely.”

• READ THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH NICK PRICE IN ISSUE 171 OF BUNKERED, ON-SALE NOW.