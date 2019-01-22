search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsYou won’t believe Monty's two New Year's resolutions...

Golf News

You won’t believe Monty's two New Year's resolutions...

By bunkered.co.uk21 January, 2019
Colin Montgomerie Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualailai Hawaii Scottish Golf
Colin Montgomerie

Colin Montgomerie got off to a strong start in his first event of the new Champions Tour season, finishing T7 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualailai.

That strong start to the season, the Scot believes, comes from a health kick, which he says has in part helped add yards to his game.

• European Tour pro slams new rule

• Who is the highest earner on the PGA Tour without a win? This guy...

Firstly, he's cut out sugar from his diet, while he has also started doing pilates. Yes, Monty is doing pilates.

"I've cut out - doctors orders - I've cut out the sugar," revealed the 55-year-old after his second round of the Hawaii event, before adding: "And I've joined a pilates class.

"I mean - god - I mean, it's interesting. The first hour of the first class I'm like, I'm not going back to this thing but then I did and I did and you know, I think I'm hitting the ball further than last year. Better ball flight through the air and I think that has got to do with the pilates."

• Lowry reveals 'goal' after Abu Dhabi win

• WATCH: Ho Sung Choi's swing in slo-mo

So, there you go. If you want to add some extra distance to your game in 2019, join a pilates class. Monty highly recommends it.

Related Articles - Colin Montgomerie

Related Articles - Champions Tour

Related Articles - Hawaii

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Golf News

Sergio Garcia: Me and Padraig are "totally fine"
“Mickelson will complete grand slam this year” says top pundit
Rory McIlroy unimpressed by Ho-Sung Choi's PGA Tour invite
Registration now open for Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2019
WITB – A peek at the clubs Tiger Woods will start 2019 with

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow