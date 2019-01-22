You won’t believe Monty's two New Year's resolutions...

Colin Montgomerie got off to a strong start in his first event of the new Champions Tour season, finishing T7 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualailai.

That strong start to the season, the Scot believes, comes from a health kick, which he says has in part helped add yards to his game.



Firstly, he's cut out sugar from his diet, while he has also started doing pilates. Yes, Monty is doing pilates.



"I've cut out - doctors orders - I've cut out the sugar," revealed the 55-year-old after his second round of the Hawaii event, before adding: "And I've joined a pilates class.

"I mean - god - I mean, it's interesting. The first hour of the first class I'm like, I'm not going back to this thing but then I did and I did and you know, I think I'm hitting the ball further than last year. Better ball flight through the air and I think that has got to do with the pilates."

So, there you go. If you want to add some extra distance to your game in 2019, join a pilates class. Monty highly recommends it.

