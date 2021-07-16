Young 12-year-old Scot tops European Golf Rankings

Get excited. A young Scottish golfer is setting the junior game alight and is being tipped for big things by his admirers.



Aidan Lawson, 12, has surged to the top of the European Golf Rankings U12 category, cementing his position as the best golfer in Europe at his age.

The young Scottish prodigy, who is a member at Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society in Edinburgh, has already racked up numerous victories at junior level.

In 2018, he captured the US Kids Golf European Championship at Longniddry, boasts three Wee Wonders Grand Final titles and claimed the North Berwick Junior Club championships in 2020.

This week, Lawson, who is already playing off a handicap of two, featured at the Scottish Boys’ Amateur, coming up against players as much as five years older than him and still made the cut, shooting eight over across two rounds at Bruntsfield Links.

“Aidan has every single credential that you need to go on and become a superstar,” says former European Tour pro Alan Tait, who has known Lawson since he was four years old. “I haven’t ever said that about any child or anyone I’ve seen in my life because nobody has jumped out at me. Aidan is different, he really is. He is a lovely grounded kid. He works hard at it.

“I’ve said to many people, and I do not say this lightly, I genuinely believe that from 100 yards in, Aidan is absolutely in the top two or three players I have ever seen in my pro and amateur career. That’s including European Tour pros and top amateurs. To be talking like that about a 12-year-old is brilliant.

“Remember the name, I say to people. Ryder Cup before 2030, possible major winner. Folk take that with a pinch of salt but I genuinely think that.”

Proud of his achievements to date, Aidan’s Dad, John Lawson, is keen to keep his son focused and loving golf.

“In his head, he’s going to be a professional golfer but over the next five years there are going to be a lot of distractions,” John Lawson told bunkered.co.uk.

“He just loves competing and playing against better players. If I can keep him as keen on golf as he is now over that period, then I think he could do well. That’s a big if. My main task is to keep him enjoying it.”

For Aidan himself, he is focused on keeping his goals short term and not getting ahead of himself.

“I’m feeling really good and especially to get into the match play stages of the Scottish Boys, which was a big goal of mine,” says the young prodigy. “I feel like I’ve improved over the last couple of years, especially with my iron play.

“I definitely think that I can win these big tournaments. If I can just keep my mentality going and stay focused during the rounds, then I definitely see myself winning some of these top amateur tournaments when I’m older.”

Aidan Lawson. Remember the name.