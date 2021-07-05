search
Young amateur cards sensational 56

Golf News

Young amateur cards sensational 56

By Ryan Crombie05 July, 2021
Christiaan Burke

A young South African golfer had a round to remember over the weekend, taking just 56 blows to complete his round at his local course. 

Youth sensation Christiaan Burke signed for an unbelievable 16-under 56 at Potchefstroom Country Club, a par 72 layout, during his Saturday medal.

The 20-year-old, a Golf RSA squad member, played the front nine holes in just 26 shots, featuring four birdies and three eagles to take him to ten-under at the turn.

• Fans criticise "primadonna" DeChambeau over antics

• R&A announces record prize fund for Open

“When I played my seventh hole, I was eight-under through six and realised this could be a good day,” Burke told bunkered.co.uk. “I just told myself to continue focusing on my own game and to give it my all.”

The good golf kept on flowing for Burke, who added a further four birdies, and his third eagle of the day, to close out his back nine with a 30, leaving him with a 56 overall at the 6,415-yard venue.

Take a look at the amazing scorecard below.

Christiaan Burke Scorecard

Despite shooting a 56, Burke’s official score was altered to a 64 as, believe it or not, he was playing off a plus eight handicap.

“I am so stoked with my round that I played and this is definitely the best golf that I have played,” added Burke. “This beats my last personal best by four shots, so I am happy about that.

• Mickelson fumes at "opportunistic" article

• Scheffler frustrated by lack of wins

“My favourite hole was definitely at eight. I hit my drive in the middle of the fairway and had 100 yards in. I hit a sand wedge and pitched five foot behind the flag and it spun back into the hole.”

The young South African star, who is ranked 445th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, also recently picked up his first win on the South African Big Easy IGT Challenge Tour, proving he is one to watch in the years to come.

THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
Rickie Fowler hits out at R&A over Open Championship restrictions
Fans criticise "primadonna" Bryson DeChambeau for dodging media
Scottie Scheffler “frustrated” by lack of wins

