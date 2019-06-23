Young Scottish pro seals his Open berth

Robert MacIntyre’s rookie season on the European Tour just keeps getting better and better.

Already assured of keeping his card after a series of strong results – not least back-to-back finishes in the British Masters and Made In Denmark – the Oban youngster has now punched his ticket for next month’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The 22-year-old secured one of the five places for players, not already exempt, within the top 20 of the 2019 Race to Dubai at the end of today’s BMW International Open in Germany.

After rallying to make the cut on Friday, MacIntyre finished in a tie for 49th at Golfclub Munchen Eichenreid in Munich. He’s now 15th on the Race To Dubai – good enough to make his major debut in Northern in just over three weeks’ time.

"I'm over the moon," MacIntyre told europeantour.com. "I thought the chance might never come up to get into The Open or a major after losing the British Amateur final but here we are.

"If I was ever to win one major, it would be The Open Championship, I'm just going to learn from it. I played Royal Portrush for Scotland, it's an unbelievable golf course and a course I know reasonably well for an Open, it couldn't have been a better one for me."

Earlier today rookie @robert1lefty qualified for The Open, his first Major pic.twitter.com/QUJlh57s6D — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 23, 2019

MacIntyre brings the number of Scots qualified for this year’s championship to three, taking his place in the field alongside 1999 champion Paul Lawrie and Russell Knox.

