Your chance to live at the Home of Golf - for £1.75m

Golf News

Your chance to live at the Home of Golf - for £1.75m

By bunkered.co.uk08 July, 2022
St Andrews The Open st andrews links Scottish news Old Course
St Andrews Flat

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have dreamt about living beside the Old Course at St Andrews. For one lucky buyer, that dream will become reality.

Ahead of next week’s 150th Open Championship, a two-bed St Andrews flat has gone on the market, with offers starting at £1.75m.

While the inside might not scream multi-million-pound pad, things become pretty clear when you take a look out the window.

St Andrews 1 75
St Andrews Other Room

• We follow Ian Poulter on DP World Tour return

• Harding admits tension following legal row

Peter Ryder, Managing Director of Estate Agency of Thorntons, the solicitors that have taken the property to market, said: “Overlooking the 18th hole of the Old Course at St Andrews Links, renowned as the Home of Golf, and the iconic Swilcan Bridge, 8a Jamieson House offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a stunning period home with one of the most exclusive views in the world.”

St Andrews Flat Gate

• R&A announce prize money increase

• Bob Mac excited by PGA Tour opportunity

With this year's Champion Golfer of the Year taking home $2.5m, they might look to splash some of their winnings on a new holiday home.

St Andrews Living Room

Think this could be your next move? Have a closer look here, or watch the property video below...

