FOR SALE: St Andrews property with private putting green (and it's not that expensive!)

Just one mile from the Old Course, a flat in St Andrews has gone up for sale, which includes its own putting green.

The St. Andrews ground floor flat, which is listed by Thorntons Solicitors, comes equipped with its own putting green in its front garden. Inside, it features two bedrooms, an open plan living-dining room and kitchen, as well as two bathrooms.

The property is on sale for offers over £650,000, and golf fans from around the planet have already been looking to snap it up.

Peter Ryder, Managing Director of Estate Agency, Thorntons, said: “Properties very rarely come up for sale within this area, but it is even rarer to see a property as modern as this hit the market.

“That coupled with the chance to own a putting green at the home of golf makes this perhaps one of the most unique properties in Scotland.

“The two bedroom ground floor apartment is in perfect walk-in condition right in the heart of St. Andrews and has had international interest in it already.

“Having a private putting green in the most famous golfing location in the world is dream come true for many golf fans.”

You can view a video of the flat, which is situated on West Burn Lane, here.