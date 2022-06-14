Your chance to team up with Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre will be returning to his home course of Glencruitten this summer, and you could tee it up alongside him.

The Iain Forgrieve Pro-Am will take place over 5-6 August, and golfers can bid to play in the same team as Scotland’s top ranked male golfer.

The first day of competition at the Oban club will see around 40 Scottish professionals, including MacIntyre, team up with an amateur golfer in a better ball format. The second day will see teams of three golfers play alongside their pro teammate, with the chance to take home the team prize.

Although MacIntyre has the Scottish Open and the 150th Open Championship to look forward to this summer, the club say that no matter what, he will be playing at his home club, even if he lifts the Claret Jug at St Andrews.

Places in the event still remain up for grabs for amateurs, who will be teamed up with one of the professionals in the event.

Places to play alongside MacIntyre will be auctioned, with bids going to pro-am@obangolf.com. For Friday's round, there is no limit on bids, whereas for the final round on Saturday, bidding starts at £2500.

The deadline for bids is Friday 22 July.