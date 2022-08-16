search
Your chance to win a lesson... with Rory McIlroy!

Golf News

Your chance to win a lesson... with Rory McIlroy!

By Lewis Fraser16 August, 2022
TaylorMade TaylorMade Stealth Rory McIlroy competitons Drivers
Rory Stealth Lesson

If you’ve always wanted to get some tips from one of the best in the world, now is your chance.

Courtesy of Team TaylorMade, one lucky golfer will have the chance to win a VIP lesson with Rory McIlroy.

The winning golfer will purchase either a Stealth, Stealth Plus, Stealth HD or Stealth Women’s Carbonwood driver from 15 August until 17 October. The retailer will then enter the buyer into a draw to win the lesson with the four-time major champion.

• The stats behind Rory's season

• TaylorMade unveils new Stealth UDI and DHY

In addition, TaylorMade are offering 100 runners-up the chance to win a dozen TP5 golf balls. 

The winner of the competition will be announced following a random draw on 24 October.

The competition is open to golfers in the UK, Ireland, France and Germany.

