Your post lockdown essentials checklist

Gear

Your post lockdown essentials checklist

By David Cunninghame28 May, 2020
Golf Bag essentials Golf in Scotland Amateur Golf coronavirus COVID-19
Golf is back!!!

It has been roughly ten weeks since we were last able to tee it up but, as of tomorrow, we are back in business.

Now I’m sure like me, plenty of you are eagerly anticipating a return to the sun kissed fairways, but not so fast.

Firstly let’s make sure you and your golf bag are fully prepped for this weekend. I’ve cobbled together a checklist of essentials that you should look through before jumping straight into the deep end of the first tee.

Click the NEXT button below to begin ticking off everything on the list.

