You're going to LOVE this feature on the official Masters app

There are many compelling reasons to download the official Masters app.

For one thing, it’s completely free of charge. Then there’s the fact that it is absolutely bursting at the seams with all kinds of amazing content, stats, videos and historical information about the tournament.

However, this year, it comes with a brand new feature that might just be the coolest piece of audience-first technology we’ve ever seen from a major tournament or tour.

Introducing ‘My Group’, a new-for-2020 function on the Masters app that ensures you see every shot your favourite players hit.

And we mean every shot.

It’s very simple. Rather than waiting and hoping for your favourite players to make an appearance on the television coverage, ‘My Group’ allows you to watch them in almost real-time on your mobile device.

With ‘My Group’, you essentially create your own featured group, comprised of your favourite players.

After choosing the players you want to watch, you can tune in to your own personalised ‘My Group’ channel where you can see each and every shot they hit. Enhancing the experience is an interactive track ‘slide out’ function that gives you more info on the shots as they happen.

Breaks in the action, meantime, are filled by shots from the leaders on the course as well as other key moments, so you get to see both the action you want and the action that matters.

It’s a brilliant new feature that, in essence, allows you to watch the Masters the way you want from the very first shot, to the very last.

To find out more, log-on to masters.com or search for ‘The Masters’ wherever you get your apps.