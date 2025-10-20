Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A brand new event will take place in Austin, Texas on the PGA Tour in 2026, and it will be title sponsored by YouTube golf giants Good Good.

The PGA Tour’s return to Texas will come as part of the FedExCup Fall schedule next November, and has been named the Good Good Championship.

The Good Good brand boast almost two million subscribers on YouTube, and has become one of the most popular golf channels on the platform.

Announcing the news on Monday, the Tour’s chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis said: “The PGA Tour is proud to return to the great city of Austin for the first time since 2023 for the Good Good Championship, an exciting new event as part of the FedExCup Fall.

“We are pleased to partner with Good Good Golf and Omni Hotels & Resorts on this unique event as the PGA Tour further connects and engages with our game’s younger fans.”

Matt Kendrick, founder and CEO of Good Good added: “This tournament is designed to amalgamate our social and live communities together, across all demographics that are passionate about golf.

“We couldn’t ask for better partners in the PGA Tour and Omni Hotels & Resorts, who not only appreciate our ethos but embrace it.”

The event will be played between November 12-15 and will take place at Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course.

Per the announcement, it was confirmed that the deal between the PGA Tour and Good Good is a multi-year agreement.

The PGA Tour will be back in Austin after two years away in 2024 and 2025.

Austin Golf Club had previously played host to the Dell Technologies Match Play between 2016 and 2023 before the event was removed from the PGA Tour schedule.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.