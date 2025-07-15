Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Grant Horvat has announced he has turn down the chance to make his PGA Tour debut.

The former college golfer, who has over 1.3million YouTube subscribers having posted viral videos with the likes of Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy, has declined a sponsor’s invite for this week’s Barracuda Championship in California.

The reason why?

Horvat has been told he will be unable to use his own content team to film his rounds for his YouTube channel.

“Unfortunately I will not be playing in a PGA Tour event,” Horvat wrote on X.

“The rules and regulations around PGA Tour tournament play will not allow us to film.

“The only reason I was in the position to receive an invitation like this is because of YouTube and you all watching the videos, so if I’m going to play, we want film it.

“I am hopeful that this won’t always be the case. I would be honoured to play in a PGA Tour event and bring you all along in the future.

“Huge thank you to the Barracuda for the invite and belief in YouTube golf.”

Horvat has been a hugely popular figure in the growing influencer golf scene and so his participation in this opposite-field PGA Tour event had been anticipated by many of his fans.

At the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic earlier this year, Horvat birdied the 17th at TPC Sawgrass prior to The PLAYERS to prevail in a playoff.

He has also featured in the LIV Golf League’s ‘The Duels’ tournament – the breakaway circuit’s answer to the Creator Classic comprising of six LIV players and influencers.

