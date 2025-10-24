Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

YouTube star Peter Finch has become the latest content creator to be invited to compete in a professional golf tournament.

Finch, who has almost 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, has received a sponsor’s exemption for the Egyptian Open – an Asian Development Tour event that is set to return after a 15-year absence.

First played in 1921, it’s the oldest pro golf tournament in Africa. But the most recent renewal of the event was in 2010 after being cancelled in 2011 due to changes to the country’s political situation.

When it returns to Madinaty Golf Club from October 29 to November 1, however, Finch will be among the lineup.

“I’m making my PRO TOUR DEBUT!!! Next week I will be making a start at Egyptian Open on the Asian Tour,” wrote the Englishman on X.

“We WILL be filming it, and I WILL be making the cut… just saying can’t wait to get going!”

Finch reached Final Qualifying for The Open this year and, subsequently, released a video on his channel showcasing every shot he hit at Dundonald Links.

In a video announcing the latest news, Finch clarified that he isn’t taking a professional player’s spot in the field as a sponsor’s invite.

“Sponsors using invites to attract people to play in events who’ll bring more eyeballs to that event I think generally is a good thing,” he said. “Because they’re sponsors invites, I’m not taking away a spot from somebody who would’ve otherwise get into that event.

“I’ve not gone through Q-School, I’ve not earned the right to play in a regular season but because this is a sponsors invite, I’m not taking anyone’s place.

“So, I’m going to be able to play in this tournament, I’m going to be filming videos there and releasing them so from everybody’s point of view it’s a bit of a win-win.”

The cross-over between social media and tour life isn’t a new phenomenon. Former YouTuber Luke Kwon, who was a member of popular brand Good Good, has made the cut twice on the Asian Tour.

Meanwhile, YouTube personality Grant Horvat turned down the chance to compete on a sponsor’s invite earlier this year, as he wasn’t allowed to film the experience for his channel.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.