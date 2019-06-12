Zach Johnson gets hilarious punishment for missed putts

You think there are no consequences for missing putts on the practice green when you're a major champion? Guess again.

Ahead of this week's US Open at Pebble Beach, two-time major winner Zach Johnson was given a forfeit by his coach for failing to convert putts on the putting green.

His punishment? Stand at the side of the green and do jumping jacks.

No, really. Watch the footage below.

Zach Johnson’s coach makes him do jumping jacks if he misses!!! Make your difficult to recreate on course pressure #golf#dontmiss#jumpingjackspic.twitter.com/MNVR8AT5qT — Diggers Golf (@DiggersGolf) June 11, 2019

Seems a bit harsh if you ask us but, then again, if the 43-year-old is holding the silverware at Pebble Beach on Sunday night, we doubt he'll care too much.

