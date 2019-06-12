search
Zach Johnson gets hilarious punishment for missed putts

Golf News

Zach Johnson gets hilarious punishment for missed putts

By bunkered.co.uk12 June, 2019
Zach Johnson US Open US Open 2019 Pebble Beach Twitter Watch funny Major Championships
Zach Johnson Jumping Jacks

You think there are no consequences for missing putts on the practice green when you're a major champion? Guess again.

Ahead of this week's US Open at Pebble Beach, two-time major winner Zach Johnson was given a forfeit by his coach for failing to convert putts on the putting green. 

• "Somebody should have got fired" - Brooks unhappy at slight

• Who has Brandel compared Koepka to?

His punishment? Stand at the side of the green and do jumping jacks.

No, really. Watch the footage below.

• US Open - Tee times for Rds 1&2 confirmed!

Seems a bit harsh if you ask us but, then again, if the 43-year-old is holding the silverware at Pebble Beach on Sunday night, we doubt he'll care too much. 

