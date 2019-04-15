Augusta National has previously given Zach Johnson a green jacket. Today, it gave him a red face.

The 2007 Masters champion suffered the embarrassment of making contact with his ball on a practice swing.

Two-time major-winner Johnson, 43, was preparing to hit his tee shot on the par-5 13th – statistically, the easiest hole on the course – when he got a little too close to his ball during his practice swing.

As a result, he hit it clean off the tee, sending the ball cannoning into the tee marker and ricocheting away. It came to rest just a few feet in front of him.

Zach Johnson just laid up off the tee pic.twitter.com/rvjsf7UlMm — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) April 12, 2019

“Oh shit” indeed!

It could have been worse for Johnson, however. A change to the rules, introduced at the start of this year, now allows for such accidents, meaning the Iowa man was able to replace his ball without penalty.

Lucky man!