Zach Johnson makes hilarious blunder during Masters second round

Golf News

Zach Johnson makes hilarious blunder during Masters second round

By Michael McEwan12 April, 2019
Zach Whiff

Augusta National has previously given Zach Johnson a green jacket. Today, it gave him a red face.

The 2007 Masters champion suffered the embarrassment of making contact with his ball on a practice swing. 

Two-time major-winner Johnson, 43, was preparing to hit his tee shot on the par-5 13th – statistically, the easiest hole on the course – when he got a little too close to his ball during his practice swing. 

• Tiger fan makes incredible Masters deal with pregnant partner

• Co-leader Koepka blasts back at Chamblee

• Rory rues 'too many mistakes' in sloppy first round

As a result, he hit it clean off the tee, sending the ball cannoning into the tee marker and ricocheting away. It came to rest just a few feet in front of him. 

Check out the footage below…

“Oh shit” indeed!

• Daly signs fan's BOTTOM in Augusta car park

It could have been worse for Johnson, however. A change to the rules, introduced at the start of this year, now allows for such accidents, meaning the Iowa man was able to replace his ball without penalty. 

Lucky man! 

