Zach Johnson names second vice-captain for Ryder Cup

Zach Johnson has named his second vice-captain for this year's Ryder Cup - Davis Love III.



To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Johnson has added the two-time captain to his backroom team, where he joins 2021 skipper Steve Stricker.



Additional vice-captains will be announced in due course.



"I've been involved in the Ryder Cup since 2006, and I can tell you, without a doubt, that Davis Love III's passion for the event is unmatched,” said Johnson.



• Lowry backs MacIntyre for Ryder Cup team

• Donald hopes courts will provide Ryder Cup "clarity"



“As I thought about the 2023 US team and those who we'd ask to serve as a vice captain, there was no doubt that Davis would be one of those individuals.



"I will lean heavily on his experience and insight in Italy as the US team works to retain the Ryder Cup."

Love brings a wealth of Ryder Cup experience to the US team.



He led the side in 2012 at Medinah Country Club, were they were denied victory by a stunning European fightback, and again in 2016 when he led the US to a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine National Golf Club.



A veteran of six Ryder Cups as a player, Love also captained the US to a 17.5-12.5 victory in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.

• Spain tipped to beat England to 2031 Ryder Cup

• Olazabal lavishes praise on Bob MacIntyre



"The Ryder Cup is one of the truly special events in all of sports, and I am so honored to be named a vice captain in Italy in 2023,” said Love. “Zach has worked tirelessly since he was named captain, and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help him and the entire US team to win in September."

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome from September 29 to October 1.

