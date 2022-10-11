ZOZO Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It’s a long journey to Japan for the PGA Tour’s stars this week, for the ZOZO Championship.
Hideki Matsuyama will be the big draw this week, as the defending champion returns home. He’ll be joined in the 78-man field by other stars such as Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, as well as Open runner-up Cameron Young.
The eventwas first staged in 2019, when Tiger Woods was victorious. In 2020, the tournament was moved to the USA due to travel constraints, before moving back to Japan last year. ZOZO, the title sponsors, are a Japanese based clothing brand and have been involved in the event since the start.
This week it's 72 holes, but there's no cut after two rounds, so the full field should be there all week. That field includes plenty young talent from Japan, including former top amateur in the world, Keita Nakajima.
If you think you're seeing double this week, it might have something to do with the golf course. Like most courses in Japan, Accordia has two greens on each hole, a scheme that is intended to give players a surface that can be played all year round.
Let's take a closer look at the finer details ahead of the week...
ZOZO Championship details
Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Course stats: 7,079 yards, par 70
Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama
Purse: $11,000,000
Winner’s share: $1,791,000
ZOZO Championship betting tips
Here's who the bookies expect to perform well this week...
Xander Schauffele
Viktor Hovland
Hideki Matsuyama
Collin Morikawa
Cameron Champ
Tom Kim
Sahith Theegala
Tommy Fleetwood
Tyrrell Hatton
The bunkered Bet
Cameron Young
It seems crazy to say that Cameron Young hasn't won on the PGA Tour yet, and that's going to change at some point. He'll be well rested after his President's Cup debut, and will fancy his chances to get in the winner's circle this week.
All odds correct at the time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.
[新エリア]祭ZONEの #adidasGolf ブースに @XSchauffele 選手が遊びに来てくれました~🇯🇵— ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (@zozochamp) October 10, 2022
ARIGATO🙏
公式インスタにて配信したインスタライブ🎥をアーカイブに残していますので、ぜひご覧ください！https://t.co/5q57X5FRZj#ZOZOCHAMPIONSHIP#ゾゾチャン#PGATOURpic.twitter.com/GkIZfl8RHW
ZOZO Championship how to watch
The coverage will be on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday to Sunday. For UK viewers, it's a very early morning start if you want to tune in. Coverage gets underway at 4am everyday, except Saturday, which is a 3.30am start.