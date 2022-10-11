ZOZO Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It’s a long journey to Japan for the PGA Tour’s stars this week, for the ZOZO Championship.

Hideki Matsuyama will be the big draw this week, as the defending champion returns home. He’ll be joined in the 78-man field by other stars such as Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, as well as Open runner-up Cameron Young.

The eventwas first staged in 2019, when Tiger Woods was victorious. In 2020, the tournament was moved to the USA due to travel constraints, before moving back to Japan last year. ZOZO, the title sponsors, are a Japanese based clothing brand and have been involved in the event since the start.

This week it's 72 holes, but there's no cut after two rounds, so the full field should be there all week. That field includes plenty young talent from Japan, including former top amateur in the world, Keita Nakajima.

If you think you're seeing double this week, it might have something to do with the golf course. Like most courses in Japan, Accordia has two greens on each hole, a scheme that is intended to give players a surface that can be played all year round.

Let's take a closer look at the finer details ahead of the week...

ZOZO Championship details

Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

Course stats: 7,079 yards, par 70

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama

Purse: $11,000,000

Winner’s share: $1,791,000

ZOZO Championship betting tips

Here's who the bookies expect to perform well this week...

Xander Schauffele

Viktor Hovland

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Cameron Champ

Tom Kim

Sahith Theegala

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

The bunkered Bet

Cameron Young

It seems crazy to say that Cameron Young hasn't won on the PGA Tour yet, and that's going to change at some point. He'll be well rested after his President's Cup debut, and will fancy his chances to get in the winner's circle this week.

All odds correct at the time of publication.

ZOZO Championship how to watch

The coverage will be on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday to Sunday. For UK viewers, it's a very early morning start if you want to tune in. Coverage gets underway at 4am everyday, except Saturday, which is a 3.30am start.

