Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will defend the PGA Tour’s only regular season team event title at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
And if the Irish pair can go back-to-back, they’ll each bank just over $1.3 million.
The total prize purse at TPC Louisiana sits at $9,200,000 and the team who finishes second will earn north of half a million dollars each.
It marks a bump of $300,000 to last year’s fund, while the rewards don’t stop there.
The winners of the Zurich Classic will also receive 400 FedEx Cup points each, a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and spots in the PGA Championship and remaining Signature Events.
There is no world ranking points on the line, however, due to the tournament’s unique format.
Long-time sponsors Zurich announced this week that they’d secured another five years as the title sponsor of the event.
The insurance firm came on board in 2005 and, one year later, the prize money purse passed the million-dollar mark for the first time.
Only 33 teams and ties will make the cut, with fourball rules used for the first and third rounds and alternate shot for the second and fourth rounds.
Here’s exactly how much each player will receive at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans…
WINNER: $1,329,400
2: $542,800
3: $355,350
4: $299,000
5: $259,900
6: $233,100
7: $186,300
8: $163,300
9: $144,900
10: $126,500
11: $108,100
12: $92,460
13: $77,740
14: $69,920
15: $64,400
16: $58,880
17: $53,590
18: $48,990
19: $44,620
20: $40,940
21: $37,269
22: $33,580
23: $29,900
24: $26,404
25: $24,012
26: $22,816
27: $21,988
28: $21,528
29: $21,160
30: $20,792
31: $20,424
32: $20,056
33: $19,688
