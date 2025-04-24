Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will defend the PGA Tour’s only regular season team event title at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

And if the Irish pair can go back-to-back, they’ll each bank just over $1.3 million.

The total prize purse at TPC Louisiana sits at $9,200,000 and the team who finishes second will earn north of half a million dollars each.

It marks a bump of $300,000 to last year’s fund, while the rewards don’t stop there.

The winners of the Zurich Classic will also receive 400 FedEx Cup points each, a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and spots in the PGA Championship and remaining Signature Events.

There is no world ranking points on the line, however, due to the tournament’s unique format.

Long-time sponsors Zurich announced this week that they’d secured another five years as the title sponsor of the event.

The insurance firm came on board in 2005 and, one year later, the prize money purse passed the million-dollar mark for the first time.

Only 33 teams and ties will make the cut, with fourball rules used for the first and third rounds and alternate shot for the second and fourth rounds.

Here’s exactly how much each player will receive at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans…

WINNER: $1,329,400

2: $542,800

3: $355,350

4: $299,000

5: $259,900

6: $233,100

7: $186,300

8: $163,300

9: $144,900

10: $126,500

11: $108,100

12: $92,460

13: $77,740

14: $69,920

15: $64,400

16: $58,880

17: $53,590

18: $48,990

19: $44,620

20: $40,940

21: $37,269

22: $33,580

23: $29,900

24: $26,404

25: $24,012

26: $22,816

27: $21,988

28: $21,528

29: $21,160

30: $20,792

31: $20,424

32: $20,056

33: $19,688