Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin both claimed their first PGA Tour title together in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the only pairs event on the US circuit.

Rory McIlroy was back making his first start since becoming a grand slam champion as he defended his title with Shane Lowry, but the headline pairing finished six shots behind the American winners.

Novak bounced back after losing in a playoff to Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage at TPC Louisiana as he teamed up with Griffin to seal victory over twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Both Novak and Griffin earn $1,329,400 from a $9.2million purse for their maiden PGA Tour victories.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Prize money payout in full

Here’s the full prize money breakdown from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. These sums are what EACH player earns from the tournament…

Winners: Andrew Novak-Ben Griffin, $1,329,400

2: Rasmus Hojgaard-Nicolai Hojgaard, $542,800

3: Jake Knapp-Frankie Capan III, $355,350

T-4: David Lipsky-Dylan Wu, $242,075

T-4: Taylor Dickson-Trace Crowe, $242,075

T-4: Karl Vilips-Michael Thorbjornsen, $242,075

T-4: Luke List-Henrik Norlander, $242,075

T-8: Chad Ramey-Justin Lower, $154,100

T-8: Isaiah Salinda-Kevin Velo, $154,100

T-10: Jacob Bridgeman-Chandler Phillips, $117,300

T-10: Hayden Buckley-Braden Thornberry, $117,300

T-12: Matteo Manassero-Cristobal Del Solar, $69,092

T-12: Chris Gotterup-Quade Cummins, $69,092

T-12: Nick Taylor-Adam Hadwin, $69,092

T-12: Ryan Gerard-Danny Walker, $69,092

T-12: Sepp Straka-Brice Garnett, $69,092

T-12: Rory McIlroy-Shane Lowry, $69,092

T-18: J.T. Poston-Keith Mitchell, $38,755

T-18: Ricky Castillo-William Mouw, $38,755

T-18: Nate Lashley-Hayden Springer, $38,755

T-18: Aaron Rai-Sahith Theegala, $38,755

T-18: Trey Mullinax-Robby Shelton, $38,755

T-18: Ryo Hisatsune-Takumi Kanaya, $38,755

T-24: Steven Fisk-Tim Widing, $24,748

T-24: Sam Stevens-Max McGreevy, $24,748

T-26: David Skinns-Ben Taylor, $21,942

T-26: Vince Whaley-Anders Albertson, $21,942

T-28: Paul Peterson-Thomas Rosenmueller, $20,700

T-28: Kevin Tway-Bud Cauley, $20,700

T-28: Nico Echavarria-Max Greyserman, $20,700

31: Kris Ventura-Antoine Rozner, $19,964

T-32: Thomas Detry-Robert MacIntyre, $19,228

T-32: Davis Riley-Nick Hardy, $19,228

T-32: Cam Davis-Adam Svensson, $19,228

35: Brandt Snedeker-Chez Reavie, $18,492

36: Kevin Chappell-Tom Hoge, $18,120