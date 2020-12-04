search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeTony Clark Golf Tips: How to get the perfect grip

Lessons

Tony Clark Golf Tips: How to get the perfect grip

By bunkered.co.uk27 November, 2020
Grip quick fixes Coaching Training Aids Golf Lessons PlaneSWING Swing sequencing Tony Clark
Tonygrip

According to top coach Tony Clark, without sound fundamentals you simply cannot play your best golf.

The first of those fundamentals is your grip. It’s imperative that your hands are placed on the club in a way that allows every other segment of your swing to work in sequence. If you grip the club incorrectly, you create a chain of actions which hinder your chances of creating a consistent and reliable swing path. 

“Path is extremely important because correct path ensures you deliver a square clubface to the ball," says Clark.

• "It's infuriating!" - Scottish golf course hit by vandals

• Bryson DeChambeau set himself up to fail, says Lowry

Clark offers a step-by-step guide on how to place your hands on the club, steering you away from an overly strong or weak grip position. By favouring a neutral position at address, you can swing the club freely knowing that your clubface will be square at impact.

“You can see I’m going through the routes of my fingers," says Clark. "For many of you, this will feel quite alien.” 

Exclusive.. Gordon Sherry Podcast - 'Tiger still owes me money!'

Listen Now...

If you want to learn more about Clark's philosophy on the golf swing, head over to his YouTube channel where you’ll find bundles of incredible free content. 

Clark was born and raised in Liverpool and first introduced to the game of golf in 1972 by a neighbour. Just four years later, Clark began a coaching career under the watchful eye of Jim Large, a well respected and accomplished teaching professional throughout the UK. What started out as a simple love for the game, developed into a passion for innovation. 

• WATCH: Pro hits 439-yard bomb at Joburg Open

In 2009, Clark released the PLANEswing, a revolutionary training aid that garnered masses of attention from some of the game's most respected coaches. Since its inception, the PLANEswing has found its way into countless pro shops and swing studios around the world, cementing its place in golfing history as one of the most important training aids ever created.

Find out more at planeswing.com

Tony Clark Article2

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Grip

Related Articles - quick fixes

Related Articles - Coaching

Related Articles - Training Aids

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Related Articles - PlaneSWING

Related Articles - Swing sequencing

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Dumbarnie Links reflects on hugely successful first year in business
Stephen Gallacher Foundation launches Christmas fundraising initiative
"Most golf clubhouses unwelcoming to women" says Annika Sorenstam
Golf club memberships continue to soar, despite second lockdown
Brooks Koepka reflects on a "pretty bad" year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Keep the arms and body connected
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow