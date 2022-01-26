search
3 simple exercises to strengthen your back

Lessons

3 simple exercises to strengthen your back

23 January, 2022
Fitness Back pain health forefitness Watch
Back Pain

Is back pain preventing you from getting the most out of your golf game?

If so, you need to keep reading.

FOREFITNESS ONLINE is, as the name suggests, a golf-specific training platform that gives you access to some of the best golf performance training no matter in the world you are.

A number of top pros already swear by the company’s methods, including Solheim Cup star Lizette Salas.

In addition to offering a fantastic subscription service, FOREFITNESS also shares little bitesize workouts for free on its Instagram page.

One of its latest posts, shared by co-founder Josh Loyo, is exactly what you need to if you are struggling with back pain.

“Do these three simple back ‘movement’ exercises to help improve your spinal segmentation daily,” writes Josh. “If you cannot do these, you lack the ability to control your spine.

• Morikawa: Change the way you practice

“Control is necessary to maintain proper mechanics with not only the golf swing but lifting as well. Own your movement, own your nervous system!”

Over to Josh to demonstrate the workouts…

