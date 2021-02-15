3 steps to hit it higher

This isn't the kind of shot you would need on a regular basis during your round, but you might require it if you needed to go over an obstacle, whether that’s over some trees, or trying to get to a pin position that’s cut tight to a bunker or something like that.

A shot like that would require you to stop the ball a little bit quicker than normal. To master this shot, you don’t need to make a huge amount of changes. You tend to see a lot of guys try to help the ball into the air when they hit this shot, but it’s actually a shot of opposites.

With just three basic fundamental changes, you can generate quite a lot of height really quite easily.

1. Load the left

At set-up, you want to feel as though you load the weight to the front foot, a little bit more on your left side. That will really encourage you to come down a little bit steeper into it, rather than swaying onto the back foot trying to scoop it up.



What you’re actually trying to do is stay more on the front foot and attack the ball a little bit steeper. Here, you’re using the grooves on the clubface and getting a little more spin.

2. Attack it

The angle of attack means you’re probably coming down a little more on the outside, so you’re not looking to get trapped or sweep the ball up. You want the feeling of hitting down on it.

You’re definitely going to take a divot and the ball will ride up the face of the club.



3. Hit it

Make sure you’re fully committed to the shot, because the harder you hit it, the more speed you’re going to generate, which means more height.

You should feel as though you’re going to shape the shot, the same kind of feeling as if you’re hitting a fade. All those elements combined will help with this shot.