Aim and step into putts

Aim your putter, then line up your body for more consistency on the green.

To sink more putts, you have to be able to consistently aim the putter correctly. Good aim is a cornerstone of good putting.

A lot of amateurs aim poorly despite taking great care to aim correctly. They aim their body towards the target and then try to match the aim of their putter to their body. This leads to the player fidgeting as they attempt to get the putter and body correctly matched.

An uncomfortable address position and poor aim is often the result. Aiming your putter head correctly is far more important.



Aim the putter first at the target then build your stance round your putter. Aim the putter at your target whilst your eyes are locked on the target (as you can see me doing in the picture on the right).

Trust your eyes and natural instincts to aim the putter accurately. Look at the target when building your set-up and your aim will instinctively put your left foot and right foot in the correct position.

This will help you not get too technical during your set up. Now go ahead and roll the ball into the back of the cup with confidence!