Lessons

An easy way to get lined up

By Scott Clark09 February, 2021
Remember - ball position is not the same for everyone.

I see so many amateurs setting up to a golf ball that's just not in the right position for the shot they are about to play.

Intuitively they know something is wrong because they fidget about trying to get comfortable before ultimately settling in an uncomfortable position to play the shot.

• Improve your putting with a coat hanger

• Inside Alejandro Canizares' unusual drill

The golf ball's position may seem like a relatively unimportant aspect of the set-up, but it influences so many key elements in the golf swing, principally your swing plane, path and clubface position at a critical time - impact.

While there is no one perfect position for everyone through personal characteristics, technique and the club being used, finding your optimal position for each club will, however, prevent you from instinctively altering the movement of your swing in an attempt to make good contact with the ball.

The next time you are out playing or practising, take a look at the divots you are producing. Ideally they should be relatively long, shallow and directed towards your target. If they are too deep, too short, or you haven't produced one at all, you may need to review your
ball position.

Try this

Your practise swing - and don't tell me you don't take one - is a great time to see where you should position the golf ball for the best possible contact.

• Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

• Master the lob shot

When you make your practise swings, try to ensure that the club grazes the grass a couple of times and creates small divot marks at a constant spot on the ground.

This is your guideline for your ideal ball position for the club being used. Acknowledging where the divot pattern starts in relation to your stance and by setting up with the ball in this position will promote a much better contact.

