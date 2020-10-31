search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeLessonsBen Craggs – How to visualise your success

Lessons

Ben Craggs – How to visualise your success

By Ben Craggs28 October, 2020
lessons Golf Tips Ben Craggs Kevin Craggs tips Tuition Golf Instruction
Bencraggs

Visualisation or mental imagery means creating or recreating images in your mind’s eye. Research studies show that mental imagery sometimes produces similar effects in skill learning as if the behaviour were being practiced physically.

The best golfers in the world use this visualisation technique to generate better performances when they need them most. 18-time major champion, Jack Nicklaus, used mental imagery before every shot in practice and competition. In fact, he claimed that he never took a shot in practice or competition without a clear, sharp image of the shot he wished to make.

Lean the Skill 

1 To master any skill, we first need to familiarise ourselves with the skill. Because you can remember your best and worst shots in golf means that you can already recall images of what happened.

2 You can practise imagery anywhere you like; however, most people enjoy practising imagery where they will not be disturbed for 10-15 minutes. 

3 Try to create images that blend all the sensations you have such as the feel of the club in your hand and the sound of the club hitting the ball.

• Bryson launches biggest drive to date

• WATCH - Frustrated McIlroy snaps club

Practise the Skill

1 Skills that are practised in your practice sessions have the best chance of being transferred to competition. You can practise imagery at home but it will be more beneficial to you if you practise your imagery at the practice range. Although Jack Nicklaus never took a shot without a clear, sharp image of what he wanted to achieve, we can begin by practising imagery within our routine.

2 Before you take a shot at the practice range, aim to see the shot you wish to play. For example, it might be a high cut. Some people, like Jason Day, close their eyes to see the shot in their mind’s eye. Other like to see the shot trajectory like they see the shot tracer on television.

3 Record and reward yourself for including visualisation in your pre-shot routine. You can record your progress in a notebook and keep it in your golf bag. Reward yourself for every 25 routines you complete with visualisation.

• Wilson D7 Forged irons – FIRST LOOK!

• Shot Scope unveils PRO L1 laser rangefinder

Listen!

IMMELMAN ON MASTERS TRIUMPH, GOLF LOCKDOWN AND THE WORST PRESENTS TO GIVE A GOLFER!

Play with the Skill

1 The transition from practice to competition is often the most challenging for golfers.  I suggest you begin one step at a time. You can begin by seeing your tee shot in your mind’s eye while you are walking to the tee box or waiting for your fellow competitors to take their shots.

2 Place a tick on your scorecard each time you visualised the shot you wished to take. After a while, this new behaviour will be part of your routine when you practice and play golf

3 Make a commitment with yourself that you will always try to create an image in your mind’s eye before your address the ball. Your discipline in this preparation will pay off as you progress through the round.

--

Ben Craggs teaches at Laurel Oak Country Club, Sarasota’s premier private country club. You can follow Ben on Twitter @bencraggsgolf

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - lessons

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Related Articles - Kevin Craggs

Related Articles - tips

Related Articles - Tuition

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
IS THIS £1,749 TROLLEY WORTH THE MONEY??? - Stewart Golf Q Follow review
Stewart Golf
play button
A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
golf coaching
play button
Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tour pro OUT of The Masters after positive COVID test
Two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson signs HUGE new deal
Bookies make one man heavy favourite to win The Masters
Can you name every Masters champ - from the most recent to the first?
The best and worst of the Masters Champions Dinner

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow