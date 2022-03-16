search
Lessons

Brad Faxon has delivered his verdict on Cameron Smith’s putting – here's what you can learn

By Lewis Fraser16 March, 2022
Brad Faxon TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship Cameron Smith Putting lessons
Sky Sports’ analyst and putting guru Brad Faxon has shared what he believes is Cameron Smith’s secret to great putting.

The Australian added a victory at The Players Championship to his Tournament of Champions victory earlier in the year, and it was largely down to a tremendous performance on the greens.

The new world No. 6 gained nearly 12 shots on the field on the greens at TPC Sawgrass. Over the full week, Smith only took 101 putts to complete his 72 holes, better than anyone else in the field.

• Cameron Smith crowned Players champion

So, what does Faxon see in his technique that sets him apart? It’s simple, Smith is relaxed over the ball.

“Cam Smith epitomises comfort when he’s standing over the ball,” says Faxon.

“He’s got a great grip. He has light grip pressure and he’s not in a hurry and his arms are relaxed, his upper back and neck is also relaxed.

“If you want to putt great, get comfortable over the ball, figure out what’s right for you. You’ll make more putts.”

Take a look at Faxon explaining what you can learn from Cameron Smith

